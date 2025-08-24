Shedeur Sanders explains his sideline reaction after being pulled

Shedeur Sanders seemed openly unhappy after he was pulled late in the Cleveland Browns’ preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and the rookie quarterback was asked about his reaction following is team’s win.

The Browns beat the Rams 19-17 in what was the final preseason game for each team at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Sanders played the majority of the second half before being pulled with L.A. leading 17-16 and just over two minutes remaining.

Sanders looked visibly confused on the sideline after head coach Kevin Stefanski decided to have Tyler Huntley take over for the two-minute drill. You can see Sanders’ reaction here.

Huntley led the Browns on a 46-yard drive that was capped off with a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Stefanski said after the game that he felt the Browns “didn’t play great as an offense in the second half,” so he wanted to give Huntley a chance on the final drive. Sanders was asked by a reporter if he wishes he would have reacted differently after being taken out.

“If I could go back and do anything … I mean, it’s always everything in life if you had that chance, but we don’t have the luxury to travel back in time. As a kid I would want to go back and do things differently,” Sanders said. “Overall, of course you wish you can (do things differently), but in the battle of the moment, in the heat of the battle, you want to be the alpha, you want to be the dog, you want to be out there in that final two-minute drive. Of course small things frustrate, but that’s what happens when you want a player to be able to change a franchise.”

Sanders went just 3/6 for 14 yards passing in the game. He also took five sacks, one of which resulted in a 25-yard loss on a play where he had ample opportunity to throw the ball away.

Huntley is unlikely to make the Browns’ 53-man roster, so many wondered why Stefanski would not want Sanders to have the two-minute drill experience over the veteran. It is possible Stefanski was trying to send a message to the former Colorado star.