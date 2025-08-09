Shedeur Sanders confronts journalist after his preseason debut

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders had some words for a Cleveland journalist after his successful preseason debut on Friday night.

In a new Well Off Media video, Sanders is seen confronting ESPN Cleveland radio personality Tony Grossi. Sanders accused Grossi of saying “negative stuff” about him. The two seemed to reach some sort of understanding by the end of the exchange, though Sanders never backed off his opinion.

“Tony, I be hoping you’ve got something positive to say about me. You only say negative stuff about me,” Sanders can be heard saying. “And I’m like, I haven’t done nothing to you. I ain’t seen nothing positive that you ever said.”

Grossi’s response is inaudible, but eventually, Sanders does laugh while asking “what’d I do to you, Tony?”

Shedeur Sanders addresses Cleveland-based sports journalist and Browns analyst Tony Grossi, who's known for being critical and biased toward him.



“You always say negative stuff about me. I didn’t do nothing to you. I’ve never seen you say anything positive about me.”



Grossi has frequently clashed with ESPN Cleveland host Tony Rizzo over Sanders. Grossi has been keen to point out that Sanders went 13-11 at Colorado and has suggested Dillon Gabriel is the better quarterback prospect.

pic.twitter.com/9ye2nyeNBq — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 29, 2025

Sanders could feel good about confronting Grossi off the back of a very good preseason debut, even though he personally felt he could have played better. He went 14/23 for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 30-10 win over Carolina.

Sanders is hardly the first Browns quarterback to clash with Grossi. For that reason, Grossi is unlikely to back off his criticisms of Sanders, but Sanders has made it clear he will not take it without some sort of response.