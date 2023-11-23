Simone Biles goes nuts reacting to husband’s first career touchdown

Simone Biles went nuts via social media on Thursday in response to her husband’s first career touchdown.

Jonathan Owens’ Green Bay Packers were leading the Detroit Lions 14-6 in the first quarter at Ford Field in Detroit on Thanksgiving. The Lions had the ball and Jared Goff dropped back to pass. He was under pressure and lost the ball as he was being sacked. The ball ended up in the hands of Owens at the Detroit 27-yard line, and he returned it for a touchdown.

Owens was in the right place at the right time and made a big play for the score.

Biles, who married Owens in April, went crazy via the X platform.

THATS MY HUSBAND!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! MY MANS MY MANS MY MANSSSSS🥹🥹🥹🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 LFGGGGGGOOOOOOO! https://t.co/baxxoePhpB — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 23, 2023

“THATS (sic) MY HUSBAND!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! MY MANS MY MANS MY MANSSSSS” Biles wrote, adding several emojis.

Biles and Owens have dated since 2020 and got married earlier this year. She was as happy as can be over her husband’s unexpected touchdown.

Owens is in his first season with the Packers after spending the previous four seasons with the Houston Texans. The 28-year-old safety is an undrafted player out of Missouri Western St. He entered the Week 12 game with 36 tackles in 10 games this season.