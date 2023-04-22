Simone Biles shows off wedding photos with Jonathan Owens

Gymnast Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens are officially married.

Biles confirmed the nuptials in an Instagram post on Saturday, showing off a set of photos of her and Owens from their wedding ceremony.

Biles and Owens got engaged last February after two years of dating. She has been seen at Texans games supporting her now-husband, including one where he accomplished a pretty big milestone.

Biles, 26, is a four-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the most decorated gymnasts of all time. Though she did not add to that total two years ago in Tokyo, she instead added a meaningful bronze while battling through mental health issues. She has not completely ruled out competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, either.