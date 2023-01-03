Skip Bayless issues clarification after criticism of Damar Hamlin tweet

Skip Bayless issued a follow-up tweet on Monday night after receiving criticism for his handling of the Damar Hamlin situation.

Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. The 24-year-old safety was given CPR and later taken away on a stretcher.

At first, Bayless showed compassion. The FOX Sports commentator told his Twitter followers to say a prayer for Hamlin.

“Not exactly sure what happened to Damar Hamlin. Players on both teams are shaken. Ambulance out on the field. CPR administered. Can’t remember play being stopped for this length of time. Just said a prayer for him and his family,” Bayless tweeted.

He even noted how much different this medical situation seemed to be from any other he had seen in a football game.

“I’ve seen so many horrific injuries suffered on football fields yet never have I seen a reaction like this. In every other situation I witnessed or covered, the game always went on fairly quickly. The attitude was, ‘Hey, that’s football.’ For these players, this was DIFFERENT.”

As the severity of the situation seemed evident, many called on the NFL to postpone the game.

About 30 minutes after the incident, the game was temporarily suspended. It was another 30 minutes or so before the league announced the game would not be resumed that night.

Prior to that announcement, Bayless noted how “irrelevant” the game now seemed, but asked how the league could postpone a matchup of such significant consequences.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant,” he wrote.

At best, Bayless could be viewed as sharing the league’s perspective on the matter. At worst, he could be viewed as sharing his personal, insensitive perspective.

The media personality was roundly criticized for his tweet and sent a clarification.

“Nothing is more important than that young man’s health. That was the point of my last tweet. I’m sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to,” Bayless wrote.

A Bengals reporter said that Hamlin received an AED and CPR on the field, which are used for someone in cardiac arrest. The NFL later said that Hamlin was in critical condition at a local hospital.