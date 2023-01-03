Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old was given CPR and was eventually taken away in an ambulance.

FOX 19 in Cincinnati’s Joe Danneman shared an update on Hamlin’s status while the Bills safety was still in the stadium.

I’m told Damar Hamlin has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own. He is being transported to UC. Needed AED and CPR on the field. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 3, 2023

“I’m told Damar Hamlin has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own. He is being transported to UC.

“Needed AED and CPR on the field,” Danneman reported.

“UC” stands for University of Cincinnati Medical Center, which is four miles away from Paycor Stadium. An AED is an Automated External Defibrillator, which is a device used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. CPR stands for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and is used on those who are in cardiac arrest.

Players cleared off the field and the game was temporarily suspended.

The NFL later announced that the game was suspended.

The league announced in its statement that Hamlin is in critical condition.

“Damar Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition,” the league said.