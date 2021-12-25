Bills’ Spencer Brown has funny reaction to beer celebration fine

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Spencer Brown is making light of the fine he got for celebrating with a fan’s beer on Sunday.

Brown grabbed a fan’s beer and dumped it on both wide receiver Stefon Diggs and himself after Diggs scored a touchdown. Brown very much embraced the moment, which spread throughout social media.

“You can’t put a price tag on that. It was just a beer. I can always get more beer.”@news4buffalo photog @Hope_Winter and I talked with Bills fan Rich Donohue who handed his beer to @BuffaloBills Spencer Brown 😎 Hear about his experience at 10&11 (Video from Brianna Bromley) pic.twitter.com/I43RjthFxF — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) December 21, 2021

As fun as it was, the NFL unsurprisingly frowned on this. Brown sent a funny tweet on Friday confirming that he had been fined for his celebration.

Well…… ended up being the most expensive @budlight of my life😅😅😂 pic.twitter.com/5Py3fpO1sC — Spencer Brown (@TooTallo_o) December 24, 2021

The fine was for $5,000, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, with the league considering the beer to be a prop.

Bills fans are certainly not going to care about Brown getting fined. They’ll say it was totally worth it. In fact, he had already endeared himself to them before he ever played a game, so this will only further that.

Photo: Dec 19, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) following the game against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports