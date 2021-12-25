 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, December 24, 2021

Bills’ Spencer Brown has funny reaction to beer celebration fine

December 24, 2021
by Grey Papke

Spencer Brown smiling

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Spencer Brown is making light of the fine he got for celebrating with a fan’s beer on Sunday.

Brown grabbed a fan’s beer and dumped it on both wide receiver Stefon Diggs and himself after Diggs scored a touchdown. Brown very much embraced the moment, which spread throughout social media.

As fun as it was, the NFL unsurprisingly frowned on this. Brown sent a funny tweet on Friday confirming that he had been fined for his celebration.

The fine was for $5,000, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, with the league considering the beer to be a prop.

Bills fans are certainly not going to care about Brown getting fined. They’ll say it was totally worth it. In fact, he had already endeared himself to them before he ever played a game, so this will only further that.

Photo: Dec 19, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) following the game against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus