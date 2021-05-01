Video: Bills draft pick celebrates by jumping through table

Bills Mafia is famous for their table-jumping antics, so they might have a new favorite player in Spencer Brown.

Brown, an offensive tackle from Northern Iowa, was the Bills’ third-round draft pick on Friday night. To celebrate his selection, he did what the most diehard Bills fan would encourage — he threw himself through a table.

Buffalo’s third-round pick, Northern Iowa OT Spencer Brown, is fully ready for his new home and #BillsMafia. pic.twitter.com/XWuxsjg3UK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 1, 2021

If there’s a more perfect way to endear yourself to the Buffalo fanbase, I’ve yet to see it.

For the unfamiliar, the table-jumping craze is such a big tailgate staple among Bills fans that it’s become pretty much synonymous with them. At this rate, Brown is going to be an early fan favorite, and he’ll have lots of people rooting for him to make an impact on the team’s offensive line.