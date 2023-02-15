Ex-Lions CB Stanley Wilson Jr. dies at mental hospital

Former Detroit Lions defensive back Stanley Wilson Jr. has died.

Wilson died earlier this month during an intake at a medical facility, according to TMZ. The 40-year-old was arrested last August after he allegedly broke into a $30 million property in Hollywood Hills, Calif. Wilson was charged with two felony counts of vandalism and one count of second-degree burglary.

Prosecutors say Wilson was declared incompetent to stand trial, which led to him being transferred from county jail to the Metropolitan State Hospital for mental health care on Feb. 1. During his intake at the Los Angeles County facility, Wilson collapsed and was later pronounced dead.

TMZ reports that foul play is not suspected. Autopsy results are pending a toxicology report.

Wilson was a star at Stanford before the Lions selected him in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft. His career ended after he suffered a torn Achilles during the 2008 preseason.

Wilson had multiple troubling incidents with the law over the past several years.

Wilson made nine starts with the Lions in 32 games across three seasons. He recorded 86 total tackles.