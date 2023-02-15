 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 15, 2023

Ex-Lions CB Stanley Wilson Jr. dies at mental hospital

February 15, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Stanley Wilson Jr with the Lions

SEP 23, 2007; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Stanley Wilson (31) prior to playing the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. The Eagles are wearing blue and yellow throwback uniforms celebrating their 75th anniversary. The Eagles defeated the Lion 56-21. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Howard Smith

Former Detroit Lions defensive back Stanley Wilson Jr. has died.

Wilson died earlier this month during an intake at a medical facility, according to TMZ. The 40-year-old was arrested last August after he allegedly broke into a $30 million property in Hollywood Hills, Calif. Wilson was charged with two felony counts of vandalism and one count of second-degree burglary.

Prosecutors say Wilson was declared incompetent to stand trial, which led to him being transferred from county jail to the Metropolitan State Hospital for mental health care on Feb. 1. During his intake at the Los Angeles County facility, Wilson collapsed and was later pronounced dead.

TMZ reports that foul play is not suspected. Autopsy results are pending a toxicology report.

Wilson was a star at Stanford before the Lions selected him in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft. His career ended after he suffered a torn Achilles during the 2008 preseason.

Wilson had multiple troubling incidents with the law over the past several years.

Wilson made nine starts with the Lions in 32 games across three seasons. He recorded 86 total tackles.

Article Tags

Stanley Wilson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus