Star player wants his team to sign Aaron Rodgers

At least one NFL star would like to be Aaron Rodgers’ teammate in 2025.

In the latest episode of his “The Rush” podcast, Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby suggested he would like to see Rodgers join the Raiders in 2025. Crosby reasoned that he expects Rodgers to be better in his second year back from Achilles surgery, and that Rodgers is going to be driven to have a good season by his critics.

“The first year off an Achilles is one of the hardest things to do,” Crosby said. “You’ve seen it happen with Kirk (Cousins). Kirk had a down year. It happened with Aaron. He struggled early on, but he got better as the season went.

Aug 19, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during warmups for the Jets game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

“I think with all the doubt and all the negativity around Aaron Rodgers — oh, he needs to retire, things like that, getting cut by the Jets — I think he’s going to come back. I know he’s 41, but I think he’s going to have a big year this year, and I hope it’s in our town.”

It is not clear whether the Raiders are as interested in Rodgers as Crosby himself is. It does sound like the quarterback would like to play, and the Raiders will be in the market for a quarterback, but they have been linked to a different veteran instead.

Not everyone wants to play with Rodgers in 2025. Crosby clearly does, and feels that the quarterback’s presence could make the Raiders instant contenders. Whether the organization agrees with him remains to be seen.