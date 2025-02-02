Russell Wilson responds to Raiders rumors

Russell Wilson on Sunday addressed the possibility of winding up with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025 and reuniting with coach Pete Carroll.

Wilson largely dodged questions about his future when speaking to the media at the Pro Bowl Games on Saturday. He predicted that Carroll would be successful with the Raiders, but said his focus right now is on remaining with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I’m looking forward to hopefully going back to the Steelers and we’ll see what happens with the rest,” Wilson told Mark Long of The Associated Press. “I love it in Pittsburgh.

“Pete’s going to be a great coach, obviously. He’s great at what he does. But I’m focused on the Steelers.”

For Wilson, the big question is whether the Steelers want him back or not. Some reports have suggested that they prefer Justin Fields to Wilson going forward, which would leave the veteran searching for a new team. The Raiders are an obvious possibility in that scenario, as it has been reported that the issues that plagued Carroll and Wilson at the end of Wilson’s Seahawks tenure have been left in the past.

Wilson threw for 2,482 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 starts for the Steelers this season. Both he and the team faded badly down the stretch, raising serious questions about his future.