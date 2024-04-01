Steelers add another veteran QB on 1-year deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ QB room continues to expand.

Pittsburgh announced Monday that they are signing veteran free agent Kyle Allen. The 28-year-old QB is getting a one-year deal from the Steelers.

Allen, a six-year veteran, is a journeyman. The Steelers now mark his fifth career team after Carolina (where Allen was the starter in 2019 after Cam Newton got hurt), Washington, Houston, and Buffalo. Allen spent last season as the backup for Josh Allen on the Bills.

For the Steelers, they obviously have a pretty loaded depth chart after signing Russell Wilson this offseason and then trading for Justin Fields. Wilson is expected to be the starter but Fields may have a decent role too. Meanwhile, Allen will be another veteran presence as their projected QB3.