Justin Fields will be more than just a backup QB with Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly assured Russell Wilson that he will enter the 2024 season as the their starting quarterback, but that does not necessarily mean Justin Fields will be riding the bench anytime Wilson is healthy.

Almost immediately after the Steelers acquired Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears last week, reporters shared that Wilson is viewed as the starter and there will not be an open competition this summer. While that may be true, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk believes Fields has a chance to be involved on game days even if Wilson is QB1.

During a Wednesday appearance on “What the Football” with Suzy Shuster and Amy Trask, Florio said he has gathered that the Steelers want to create offensive packages involving both Wilson and Fields.

“I think the Steelers have made him the commitment that (Wilson is) QB1, but once you start playing the games everything can change. And if he struggles, it will change,” Florio said. “Even though they’ve set this up as Wilson 1 and Fields 2, I firmly believe — and I have done a little digging here — that new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is already drawing up some plays where you have both guys on the field at the same time.”

Florio added that there is going to be “a ton of pressure” if Wilson struggles now that the Steelers have arguably the most capable backup in the NFL.

The Steelers seem to be doing everything they can to make sure people know how committed they are to Wilson. Even oddsmakers do not appear to be buying it, however.

Wilson, who is 35, signed with the Steelers for the veteran minimum. He was able to do that since the Denver Broncos still owe him $39 million. Pittsburgh traded a late-round conditional draft pick for Fields. The team has not invested much in either, which is why Mike Tomlin will almost certainly stick with the quarterback he believes gives the team the best chance to win — even if he changes his mind midway through the season.