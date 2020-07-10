Steelers’ Bud Dupree files grievance over his position

Bud Dupree has filed a grievance over his position categorization, according to a report.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Dupree is seeking to be paid as a defensive end rather than a linebacker.

#Steelers pass-rusher Bud Dupree has filed a grievance with hopes that he’ll be paid as a defensive end rather than a LB, I’m told. Similar to Shaq Barrett. While there is still some time to work something out, the sides are not close on a deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 10, 2020

Dupree was franchise-tagged by the Pittsburgh Steelers in March and signed his tender in late April. He is categorized as a linebacker and expected to make around $15.82 million on the tag. According to Overthecap.com, a franchise tag for a defensive end is expected to pay $17.78 million, which is nearly two million more.

Tampa Bay’s Shaq Barrett did the exact same thing.

Dupree, 27, had 68 tackles, 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles last season, which was his fifth with Pittsburgh.