Friday, July 10, 2020

Steelers’ Bud Dupree files grievance over his position

July 10, 2020
by Larry Brown

Bud Dupree has filed a grievance over his position categorization, according to a report.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Dupree is seeking to be paid as a defensive end rather than a linebacker.

Dupree was franchise-tagged by the Pittsburgh Steelers in March and signed his tender in late April. He is categorized as a linebacker and expected to make around $15.82 million on the tag. According to Overthecap.com, a franchise tag for a defensive end is expected to pay $17.78 million, which is nearly two million more.

Tampa Bay’s Shaq Barrett did the exact same thing.

Dupree, 27, had 68 tackles, 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles last season, which was his fifth with Pittsburgh.

