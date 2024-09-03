 Skip to main content
Steelers, Cam Heyward announce surprising news

September 3, 2024
by Larry Brown
Cam Heyward after a game

Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) leaves the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cam Heyward announced some surprising news on Tuesday.

The two sides have agreed on a contract extension for the 35-year-old defensive tackle. The deal is for $45 million over three years and includes $29 million in new money and $16 million fully guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

What makes this news so surprising? Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly had written as recently as Monday that a new contract for Heyward was unlikely.

Heyward himself expressed his surprise Tuesday over the new deal.

“How unlikely! Yet here we are,” Heyward wrote.

Heyward has been with the Steelers since being drafted in the first round in 2011. He has seemed to get better with age and was a Pro Bowl selection in every season from 2017-2022. He only played in 10 games last season as he dealt with groin injuries, but he has been durable otherwise.

Heyward has 80.5 sacks in his NFL career and is regarded as a leader on Pittsburgh’s defense.

Cam HeywardPittsburgh Steelers
