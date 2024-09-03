Steelers, Cam Heyward announce surprising news

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cam Heyward announced some surprising news on Tuesday.

The two sides have agreed on a contract extension for the 35-year-old defensive tackle. The deal is for $45 million over three years and includes $29 million in new money and $16 million fully guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Sources: The #Steelers and six-time Pro Bowl DE Cam Heyward have agreed to a three-year, $45M deal that includes $29 million in new money and $16 million fully guaranteed. Heyward, 35, who had $16M left on the final year of his previous deal, is now under contract through 2026,… pic.twitter.com/Ca41KhT9sK — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 3, 2024

What makes this news so surprising? Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly had written as recently as Monday that a new contract for Heyward was unlikely.

Heyward himself expressed his surprise Tuesday over the new deal.

“How unlikely! Yet here we are,” Heyward wrote.

Heyward has been with the Steelers since being drafted in the first round in 2011. He has seemed to get better with age and was a Pro Bowl selection in every season from 2017-2022. He only played in 10 games last season as he dealt with groin injuries, but he has been durable otherwise.

Heyward has 80.5 sacks in his NFL career and is regarded as a leader on Pittsburgh’s defense.