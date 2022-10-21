Report: Steelers set huge price in Chase Claypool trade talks

The Pittsburgh Steelers are willing to discuss trades involving Chase Claypool, but any team looking to land the wide receiver will have to pay a steep price.

According to Bill Huber of Packer Central, the Steelers would likely want a package similar to the one the Carolina Panthers received in the Christian McCaffrey trade. That would mean multiple second-round draft picks, as well as a third and a fifth.

It would be fair to question whether anyone would give up anything like that to acquire Claypool. The San Francisco 49ers did so for McCaffrey, but the running back is a more accomplished player than Claypool. The third-year wide receiver has put up solid numbers for the Steelers, but has yet to put together a 1,000-yard season and has not even clearly set himself apart as Pittsburgh’s No. 1 receiver.

There is no doubt, however, that teams will be interested in Claypool, even at that price. If someone feels they have to make a move to win now, mortgaging the future might be an acceptable trade-off.