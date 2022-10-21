 Skip to main content
Report: Steelers set huge price in Chase Claypool trade talks

October 21, 2022
by Grey Papke
Chase Claypool in Steelers gear

Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are willing to discuss trades involving Chase Claypool, but any team looking to land the wide receiver will have to pay a steep price.

According to Bill Huber of Packer Central, the Steelers would likely want a package similar to the one the Carolina Panthers received in the Christian McCaffrey trade. That would mean multiple second-round draft picks, as well as a third and a fifth.

It would be fair to question whether anyone would give up anything like that to acquire Claypool. The San Francisco 49ers did so for McCaffrey, but the running back is a more accomplished player than Claypool. The third-year wide receiver has put up solid numbers for the Steelers, but has yet to put together a 1,000-yard season and has not even clearly set himself apart as Pittsburgh’s No. 1 receiver.

There is no doubt, however, that teams will be interested in Claypool, even at that price. If someone feels they have to make a move to win now, mortgaging the future might be an acceptable trade-off.

Article Tags

Chase ClaypoolPittsburgh Steelers
