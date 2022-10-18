Packers could target specific WR in trade?

The Green Bay Packers are once again expected to explore the wide receiver market ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and they may have their eye on one particular player.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler published a feature on Tuesday that examines some of the buzz around the NFL heading up to the Nov. 1 trade deadline. A few general managers who spoke with the insider said they are “certain” the Packers are in the market for a wide receiver. One potential trade target for Green Bay is Chase Claypool.

Claypool was believed to be available during the preseason, though Fowler says the Pittsburgh Steelers had attached a “hefty price” to him. The former second-round pick was off to a slow start this season before he caught seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Another ESPN writer who recently floated possible NFL trade ideas also suggested Claypool would be a logical fit in Green Bay.

The Steelers are rebuilding in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. They are probably willing to trade just about anyone for the right price. The Packers have historically preferred to build their roster via the draft rather than signing players or giving up picks in trades. However, they may feel a stronger sense of urgency now that Aaron Rodgers is getting older and their offense is struggling without Davante Adams.

It goes without saying that Rodgers would like the Packers to acquire another offensive weapon. He also said after Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets that he thinks Green Bay could benefit from simplifying their offense. Head coach Matt LaFleur had a somewhat troubling reponse.