Steelers’ defense could be in trouble against Buccaneers

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be in trouble for their Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pittsburgh will host Tampa Bay at 1:00 pm ET on Sunday, and the Steelers will be without their first-string secondary.

The Steelers released their injury report on Friday. Their top three cornerbacks, as well as safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, are listed as out for the game.

There’s no mincing words: the news isn’t good on the Steelers injury report. Cam Sutton

Ahkello Witherspoon

Levi Wallace

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Pat Freiermuth

DeMarvin Leal Are all OUT vs. Bucs. Secondary vs. Brady is missing top 3 corners, and Fitzpatrick. pic.twitter.com/1UF2w0n2Bk — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 14, 2022

Ahkello Witherspoon has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3, so his absence isn’t terribly surprising. Both Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace played in the Week 5 loss to Buffalo but dealt with injuries.

Pittsburgh has already been playing without defensive star T.J. Watt, so the absence of their starting secondary adds to their defensive issues.

Even though Pittsburgh will be without many top players, it’s not like they will be playing 11-on-8 football or something. They’ll still have a full team of players, and they’ll do their best to have an effective scheme against the Bucs. Unfortunately, the Steelers’ injuries to their secondary come at the same time the Bucs finally have their top receivers healthy. Chris Godwin and Russell Gage are not on the injury report, while Mike Evans is set to play in Week 6 as well.

Pittsburgh enters the game 1-4, while the Bucs are 3-2.