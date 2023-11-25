Steelers stars had heated locker room argument after latest loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a tumultuous week, but things seemingly hit rock bottom after last Sunday’s 13-10 loss at the hands of the Cleveland Browns.

Reports earlier in the week suggested Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson had an outburst toward a member of the coaching staff during that game. It turns out the situation was more severe than that.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Johnson’s frustration with Steelers coaches carried over into the locker room, prompting a heated confrontation between himself and defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The situation ultimately calmed down when veterans Cameron Heyward and TJ Watt intervened to break things up. Though the situation was described as “heated,” Schefter suggested that the team has moved on and the issues have not hampered their preparation for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The stories from behind the scenes suggest that Steelers players were just as fed up with the offense as the fans have been.

Johnson had just two catches for 16 yards in the loss. Former offensive coordinator Matt Canada lost his job two days later.