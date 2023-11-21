Steelers make coaching staff change that fans have been clamoring for

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a major change to their coaching staff in the wake of their Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

On Tuesday, the Steelers announced that they have fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Head coach Mike Tomlin issued a brief statement.

Statement from Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/kitcpLnyqF — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 21, 2023

Canada was in his third season as offensive coordinator for the Steelers and fourth overall. He served as a quarterbacks coach when he first joined the team in 2020.

The Steelers have been one of the worst offensive teams in the NFL over the last two seasons. They are averaging just 16.6 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league. Canada has taken much of the blame for that, though Tomlin had previously stood by his assistant.

Steelers fans have been calling for Canada to be fired since early in the season, and things have not gotten better for the team since. Kenny Pickett has struggled for the second straight year and is averaging fewer than 200 passing yards per game. The Steelers rank 31st in the NFL in passing offense.

After Pittsburgh managed just 10 points in their 13-10 loss to the Browns, Najee Harris vented about the team’s struggles on offense. The running back said the issues were fixable but that he is unsure if the Steelers will do what needs to be done to fix them.

The Steelers tried to make some other changes before firing Canada, but nothing seemed to work. Fans will likely be pleased with the decision, though there is a lot more that needs to be fixed before Pittsburgh will start consistently scoring points.