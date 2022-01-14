Steelers’ Diontae Johnson has warning for fans ahead of playoff game with Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers squeaked into the AFC playoffs on the final play of the NFL regular season. But regardless, Diontae Johnson is going into the postseason with plenty of confidence.

Speaking on Thursday ahead of the team’s Wild Card playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Steelers wide receiver offered a warning for fans.

“Once we win, don’t try to hop back on the bandwagon,” said Johnson, per Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

The Steelers will enter Sunday’s game as huge 12.5-point underdogs against the defending AFC champion Chiefs. The two teams already met last month with Kansas City winning a lopsided 36-10 affair in Week 16.

Nevertheless, some of Johnson’s teammates also sound pretty loose heading into the game. While few expect them to actually win, the Steelers are clearly enjoying their status as the David to the Chiefs’ Goliath.

Photo: Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) runs after catching a fifty yard touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports