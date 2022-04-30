Steelers’ latest draft pick adds to crazy coincidence for team

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ theme song for next season might as well be “Family Affair” by Sly and the Family Stone.

Pittsburgh used their sixth-round draft pick on Saturday to select Michigan State tight end Connor Heyward, the brother of Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward.

Here is where it gets really crazy. The pick now gives the Steelers not one, not two, not three, but four sets of brothers on their team. In addition to the two Heyward brothers, Pittsburgh already has TJ and Derek Watt, Trey and Terrell Edmunds, and Carlos and Khalil Davis as well.

STEELERS NOW HAVE 4 SETS OF BROTHERS ON THEIR ROSTER 🤯 TJ Watt & Derek Watt

Terrell & Trey Edmunds

Carlos & Khalil Davis

Cameron & Connor Heyward (drafted in 6th round of 2022) pic.twitter.com/kQWRSFuk8N — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 30, 2022

It is already rare enough to see two brothers make the NFL (e.g. Travis and Jason Kelce, Joey and Nick Bosa, Stefon and Trevon Diggs, etc.). Even more rare is when the brothers are lucky enough to play on the same team (such as Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin playing together on the Seattle Seahawks from 2018 to 2020). But for the Steelers to have assembled four different sets of brothers on the same roster is so unfathomable that Hollywood probably wouldn’t have even thought of it.

Pittsburgh was already having an eventful draft in the earlier rounds. Now their pick of Connor Heyward in Round 6 makes it even more storybook.