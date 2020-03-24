Steelers TE Eric Ebron responds to criticism from scout

Eric Ebron was not pleased to see a scout’s anonymous criticism of him.

Ebron has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a two-year, $12 million deal. Pittsburgh radio host Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan tweeted a quote from an anonymous scout on Tuesday about Ebron.

The scout said Ebron doesn’t block and doesn’t keep quiet. That led to a sarcastic response from Ebron.

He must be great at his job “long time NFL scout” congrats to him. https://t.co/yHkbImSQZQ — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) March 24, 2020

Ebron was the No. 10 overall pick by the Detroit Lions in 2014. He didn’t quite develop into the player they hoped he would, but then he put up big stats after leaving and joining the Colts. Ebron had 66 catches for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2018 with Indianapolis but dropped off to 31 catches for 375 yards last season.

Ebron sometimes does run his mouth a bit as the scout said, like when he took a jab at the Patriots last year.