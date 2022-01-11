Steelers fans have awesome way of showing thanks to Raiders kicker

The Pittsburgh Steelers made the playoffs this season thanks to Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, and their fans found a very wholesome way to show their gratitude to Carlson.

Carlson hit a 47-yard field goal as time expired in overtime on Sunday to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers and clinch a playoff berth for the Raiders.

DANIEL CARLSON FOR THE WIN. What a way to end the 2021 season! #LACvsLV #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/LpERrW7WQ6 — NFL (@NFL) January 10, 2022

Carlson’s kick also clinched a playoff spot for the Steelers, who leapfrogged the Chargers for the final playoff spot in the AFC. If Carlson had missed the kick, the game would have ended in a 32-32 tie, and the Steelers would have missed the playoffs. A tie would have put all three teams at 9-7-1 on the year, but both the Raiders and Chargers owned the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Steelers. The loss dropped the Chargers to 9-8 though, giving the 9-7-1 Steelers the better record as well as the playoff spot.

On Monday, Carlson showed love on Twitter to Steelers fans who decided to thank Carlson by donating to charities that he is involved with.

@steelers please thank your fans who are generously donating to charities I've been involved with! I’ll add some links below for any others who would like to join in on the fun! PLAYOFFS!!! — Daniel Carlson (@DanielCarlson38) January 10, 2022

Carlson shared links for three of those charities: aTeam Ministries, After-School All-Stars, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.

The Steelers were in a very festive mood after their own win on Sunday put them in a position to make the playoffs. Even stoic head coach Mike Tomlin had a rare display of glee. Now Steelers fans are sharing some of that joy with those in need, which is the mark of a true winner.

Photo: Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) runs off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports