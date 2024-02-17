Report: Steelers dealing with internal divisions over QB position

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback position is unsettled, to say the least, and there are supposedly some at odds even within the organization on how to proceed.

There is “internal division” over the future of the position within the Steelers organization, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Some in the organization believe Mason Rudolph should be brought back and given the chance to start after his relatively strong finish to the season.

To be clear, there is still support for Kenny Pickett as well. However, much of the optimism that the organization had for Pickett last offseason has faded, and there are greater questions about his long-term ability to lead the team.

Complicating matters is the fact that Rudolph is a free agent. If the Steelers want to bring him back, they will likely have to make him a competitive offer and give him a real chance of supplanting Pickett as the starter.

There is, of course, a third option: the Steelers could bring in an outside quarterback to compete with Pickett. For now, however, there is not much clarity about the team’s quarterback situation. That even appears to be the case internally, too.