Steelers higher on Dwayne Haskins than expected?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are giving Dwayne Haskins another shot after his disappointing tenure in Washington, and they may view him as more than just a backup quarterback going forward.

Steelers Takeaways, which conducts interviews with a number of current and former Steelers players, spoke with a current Pittsburgh veteran who said there are some within the organization who are “higher on Haskins’ potential than many would expect.”

Haskins was waived by Washington after being benched for poor play multiple times. The former Ohio State star was also fined by the team twice for violating COVID-19 protocols and stripped of his captainship for one of his off-field blunders.

Though he is 23 and has undeniable talent, it sounds like Haskins had some serious work ethic issues during his brief time in Washington. If he can turn things around and prove he is focused, there’s certainly plenty of time to revive his career.