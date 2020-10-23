Dwayne Haskins fined for violating protocol with hotel reservation

Dwayne Haskins was fined by the Washington Football Team for a violation of the team’s COVID-19 protocols last week.

Haskins made a reservation for a family friend at the team’s hotel last week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The team fined him $4,833, which is about a third of the amount they could have fined him. Though Haskins made the reservation, he reportedly did not have contact with the person.

Haskins began the season as Washington’s starting quarterback but has fallen to third string behind Kyle Allen and Alex Smith. He missed about a week of practices after falling ill following his demotion, though he returned to practice late last week. The former No. 15 overall draft pick has gone 1-3 as the team’s starter this season and has four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Haskins has faced criticism about his priorities and work habits. There was even talk that he was bragging about his own stats after a Week 4 loss to Baltimore.