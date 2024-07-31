Steelers get huge news after Roman Wilson was carted off practice field

The Pittsburgh Steelers received a very favorable outcome on what initially appeared to be a scary injury to wide receiver Roman Wilson.

The Steelers rookie had to be carted off the field midway through Tuesday morning’s practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. Wilson reportedly hurt his ankle as Pittsburgh’s offense was practicing a jet sweep.

Prayers up: #Steelers rookie standout WR Roman Wilson was carted off to the facilities, after apparently getting injured on a jet sweep in practice. Hopefully it is just something minor 🙏 (🎥@TheAthletic)

pic.twitter.com/leBiqoRA4T — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 30, 2024

Despite warning signs of a potentially serious injury, Wilson was able to escape relatively unscathed.

Wilson’s ankle injury is considered “week-to-week” and the expectation is that he will be fully healthy in time for the Steelers’ season opener.

#Steelers rookie WR Roman Wilson, who has impressed early on in camp, suffered an ankle sprain in practice today, source said. The belief is he’ll be ready to start the season, but expect Wilson to ease back in, as expectations are high for the 3rd round national champ. pic.twitter.com/IKjMGlyC8c — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2024

The Steelers picked Wilson out of Michigan in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Wilson was the top receiving threat on the reigning national champion Wolverines.

The 23-year-old has impressed so far and is expected to carve out a role in his debut season in Pittsburgh.

Last season’s top Steelers wideout George Pickens has reportedly been butting heads with the coaching staff. Whether or not Pickens remains Pittsburgh’s WR1 of the future, having Wilson healthy for additional wideout depth could prove vital for the team this coming year.