Steelers get huge news after Roman Wilson was carted off practice field

July 30, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
The Pittsburgh Steelers logo

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; View of the Pittsburgh Steelers logo at mid-field before the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers received a very favorable outcome on what initially appeared to be a scary injury to wide receiver Roman Wilson.

The Steelers rookie had to be carted off the field midway through Tuesday morning’s practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. Wilson reportedly hurt his ankle as Pittsburgh’s offense was practicing a jet sweep.

Despite warning signs of a potentially serious injury, Wilson was able to escape relatively unscathed.

Wilson’s ankle injury is considered “week-to-week” and the expectation is that he will be fully healthy in time for the Steelers’ season opener.

The Steelers picked Wilson out of Michigan in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Wilson was the top receiving threat on the reigning national champion Wolverines.

The 23-year-old has impressed so far and is expected to carve out a role in his debut season in Pittsburgh.

Last season’s top Steelers wideout George Pickens has reportedly been butting heads with the coaching staff. Whether or not Pickens remains Pittsburgh’s WR1 of the future, having Wilson healthy for additional wideout depth could prove vital for the team this coming year.

Pittsburgh SteelersRoman Wilson
