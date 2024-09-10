Steelers kicker had great post after scoring every point in Week 1 win

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell had jokes ready after Sunday’s career performance against the Atlanta Falcons.

The 33-year-old kicker scored all 18 points in the Steelers’ 18-10 Week 1 victory over the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

On Monday, Boswell converted one more time via a post on social media. The 2017 Pro Bowler posted a photo of himself from Sunday’s game with the perfect caption.

“Great TEAM win!! 1-0,” Boswell captioned the post.

Boswell posting a solo photo in an empty arena with a post mentioning a “TEAM” win is just brilliant. It also made sense given that he was basically the Steelers’ entire offense in Week 1.

The Steelers kicker’s six field goals Sunday tied his career high in a single game, which he set during his second season back in 2016. Boswell also became the first kicker in franchise history to convert three field goals of 50+ yards in one game.

Boswell has been the Steelers’ primary kicker since 2015. He has a solid conversion rate of 87.5% on 271 career field goal attempts across 134 total games.

The Steelers rewarded Boswell with a huge contract in 2022 to keep him around until 2025. He looked worth every penny on Sunday.