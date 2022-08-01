Steelers give kicker Chris Boswell huge contract

It pays to be a great kicker. Just ask Chris Boswell.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are giving Boswell a new four-year contract extension. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is for $20 million with $12.5 million guaranteed.

Steelers are giving kicker Chris Boswell a new four-year, $20 million extension that includes $12.5 million guaranteed, his agent Jeff Nalley confirmed Monday. The four-year extension ties Boswell with Justin Tucker as the highest-paid kickers in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022

This is the second big-money deal for Boswell.

In Aug. 2018, he signed a four-year, $16.8 million deal with the Steelers. He is set to be paid $3.26 million this season before the extension kicks in.

The contract the Steelers gave Boswell is the same the Ravens gave to Justin Tucker in April 2019.

Boswell, 31, is extremely reliable. He is a career 88.3 percent kicker and has made at least 90 percent of his field goals in each of the last three seasons. Boswell was 36/40 on field goals last season and 27/29 (93.1 percent) on extra points.