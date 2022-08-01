 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 1, 2022

Steelers give kicker Chris Boswell huge contract

August 1, 2022
by Larry Brown
Chris Boswell in pads

Aug 9, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) takes the field for warm-ups against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 30-28. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It pays to be a great kicker. Just ask Chris Boswell.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are giving Boswell a new four-year contract extension. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is for $20 million with $12.5 million guaranteed.

This is the second big-money deal for Boswell.

In Aug. 2018, he signed a four-year, $16.8 million deal with the Steelers. He is set to be paid $3.26 million this season before the extension kicks in.

The contract the Steelers gave Boswell is the same the Ravens gave to Justin Tucker in April 2019.

Boswell, 31, is extremely reliable. He is a career 88.3 percent kicker and has made at least 90 percent of his field goals in each of the last three seasons. Boswell was 36/40 on field goals last season and 27/29 (93.1 percent) on extra points.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus