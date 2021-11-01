Steelers kicker cracks hilarious joke about getting hurt on fake FG play

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell attempted to throw a pass during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, and he paid a hefty price. The veteran was knocked out of the remainder of the game, but he had a great sense of humor about it.

With 1:45 remaining in the first half and the score tied 3-3, the Steelers ran a fake field goal deep in Cleveland territory. Boswell rolled out and looked for an open receiver but was unable to find one. Rather than throwing a touchdown, Boswell was lit up by Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott. You can see a video of the play here.

Boswell was evaluated for a concussion after the hit and did not clear protocol. He thanked fans for their concern after the game with a hilarious Instagram post:

It appears Boz’s sense of humor was uninjured pic.twitter.com/X8pAtHcFv1 — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) November 1, 2021

The fake field goal play backfired in a huge way. Steelers punter Pressley Harvin had no prior experience kicking. When Pittsburgh scored in the second half to cut Cleveland’s lead to 10-9, they were forced to go for two and did not convert. Harvin then kicked the ensuing kickoff out of bounds and gave the Browns great starting field position.

Fortunately for the Steelers, they pulled out the win anyway. Hopefully Boswell is able to return sooner rather than later.