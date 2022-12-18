 Skip to main content
Steelers’ Marcus Allen committed incredibly dumb penalty

December 18, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Marcus Allen commits a penalty

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen committed quite possibly the dumbest penalty of the season during Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers were trailing 21-7 late in the third quarter and had 3rd-and-17 at the Pittsburgh 39-yard line. Cam Heyward sacked Sam Darnold for a 10-yard loss, which pushed Carolina out of field goal range and set up 4th-and-27. The Panthers were going to punt, but they were awarded a first down when Allen was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Allen was penalized for joining Carolina’s huddle. You can see the boneheaded move below:

We’re surprised that didn’t make Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s head explode.

Allen is fortunate that the Steelers went on to win 24-16. His penalty was bad enough as is. It would have looked even worse had Pittsburgh lost.

Pittsburgh Steelers
