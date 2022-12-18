Steelers’ Marcus Allen committed incredibly dumb penalty

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen committed quite possibly the dumbest penalty of the season during Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers were trailing 21-7 late in the third quarter and had 3rd-and-17 at the Pittsburgh 39-yard line. Cam Heyward sacked Sam Darnold for a 10-yard loss, which pushed Carolina out of field goal range and set up 4th-and-27. The Panthers were going to punt, but they were awarded a first down when Allen was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Allen was penalized for joining Carolina’s huddle. You can see the boneheaded move below:

Marcus Allen with the dumbest penalty of the year. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/L5FVR8hLdj — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 18, 2022

We’re surprised that didn’t make Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s head explode.

Allen is fortunate that the Steelers went on to win 24-16. His penalty was bad enough as is. It would have looked even worse had Pittsburgh lost.