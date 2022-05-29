Steelers’ Miles Boykin admits how much he used to hate his new team

Wide receiver Miles Boykin went from viscerally hating the Pittsburgh Steelers to playing for them, and he had a funny reason for that hatred.

Boykin was a third-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019. The former Notre Dame receiver had initially believed he was a lock to be drafted by the Steelers, so when they passed on him in favor of Diontae Johnson, he resented the organization immediately.

“It was crazy because I thought the Steelers were going to draft me originally,” Boykin told Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “But when I got to Baltimore, it was like, ‘No, I hate Pittsburgh.'”

The Ravens released Boykin in April, and he was claimed off waivers by the Steelers. Needless to say, Boykin’s hard feelings have evaporated as he tries to make the Pittsburgh roster.

The Ravens and Steelers have such an intense rivalry that some players have shied away from going from one team to the other. Boykin had no choice, but he had to let some bad feelings go, both due to the rivalry and his personal history.