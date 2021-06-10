JuJu Smith-Schuster reveals why he could not sign with Ravens

After being courted by other teams, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster ultimately returned to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year contract. Based on some recent comments, it sounds like the decision was a fairly simple one.

Smith-Schuster was pursued by the Kansas City Chiefs and, perhaps surprisingly, the Baltimore Ravens in free agency. The Ravens and Steelers are noted rivals, and that played a role in Smith-Schuster’s decision to turn down Baltimore.

“I already knew if I went to the Ravens, fans would destroy me,” Smith-Schuster said, via Claudette Montana Pattison of FanNation.

Smith-Schuster definitely thinks about his place with Steelers fans, and it was obviously a concern for him. It was so important, in fact, that he actually took less money to return to Pittsburgh. Plus, he had to push aside this fantastic recruiting pitch from the Chiefs.

One former Steeler did end up joining the Ravens during the offseason. Based on comments he made after signing, it’s pretty clear that his priorities are a bit different than Smith-Schuster’s.