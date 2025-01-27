Steelers owner shares his preferred QB plan for 2025

Both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson played big roles for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, but team owner Art Rooney II does not want to stick with that arrangement heading into 2025.

Rooney shared some honest thoughts about the Steelers’ quarterback situation while speaking with reporters on Monday. Fields and Wilson are set to become free agents, and Rooney said it is “probably unlikely” that the team will re-sign both players.

“I think both of them see themselves as starters and I don’t know that they want to share the same job again next year,” Rooney said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “So, I would say most likely we probably don’t wind up bringing them both back. They’re both capable quarterbacks, and my preference would be to sign one of them,” Rooney said. “So that’ll be the priority, and I think that will give us the best opportunity to move forward.”

Rooney added that the Steelers have “a whole quarterback room to fill,” so he would not be opposed to the team addressing the position in the draft as well. He also spoke about wanting a long-term solution at quarterback and admitted age could factor into the decision, which may not bold well for the 36-year-old Wilson.

“I thought both Russ and Justin showed promise in certain stretches during the season, and I think they’re both capable of being starters in this league,” Rooney said. “So we have decisions, and they have decisions, too.”

Fields began the year as Pittsburgh’s starter when Wilson was sidelined with an injury. The former Chicago Bears first-round pick got the Steelers off to a 4-2 start. Many were surprised when Mike Tomlin turned to Wilson given the spot the team was in, but the decision seemed to work out.

Wilson threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in 11 games. He has said he wants to finish his career in Pittsburgh, but there have been rumors that he could land with a certain AFC team this offseason. His future will likely depend upon how badly the Steelers want him back.