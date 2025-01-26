Report reveals whether Russell Wilson could reunite with Pete Carroll

The Las Vegas Raiders need to find a quarterback now that they have hired Pete Carroll as their new head coach, and a reunion between the 73-year-old and Russell Wilson seems like a legitimate possibility.

Shortly after Carroll was named the new head coach of the Raiders on Friday, there was speculation that the team could pursue Wilson this offseason. On Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Wilson is a “strong option in Las Vegas.”

“One of (Carroll’s) good friends is still Russell Wilson, the Steelers quarterback. My understanding is Russell Wilson wanted to play for the Raiders last year, did not happen,” Rapoport said. “Look for that union, potentially, to be discussed.”

The Raiders used Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell and Desmond Ridder at quarterback this season. While O’Connell and Ridder are still very young, neither looks like a viable long-term option in Las Vegas.

There has been talk that the Raiders could potentially trade up from their No. 6 spot in the NFL Draft to pursue either Shedeur Sanders or Cameron Ward. If they miss out on both players, they may need to draft a more raw prospect. That could pave the way for Wilson to serve as a bridge option in Las Vegas.

Wilson is set to become a free agent this offseason following an up-and-down year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He finished with 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in 11 games. A recent report claimed the Steelers are likely to go in a different direction heading into 2025.

Though the relationship between Wilson and Carroll seemed to sour before the quarterback was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2022, there have been signs more recently that the the two are on good terms.

Carroll and Wilson enjoyed tremendous success together with the Seattle Seahawks over the span of a decade. They led the team to a Super Bowl win in 2013 and an NFC title the following year. Wilson was named to the Pro Bowl nine times while playing under Carroll.