Steelers reported plan for replacing Ben Roethlisberger revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to address the quarterback position this offseason for the first time in 18 years. They won’t have that high of a draft pick after reaching the playoffs, so some have wondered if they could explore blockbuster trade scenarios. That does not appear to be the plan.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, sources who are familiar with the situation in Pittsburgh do not expect the Steelers to trade for a high-priced veteran quarterback. General manager Kevin Colbert has only traded a first-round pick for a player once in his 20-plus years with the team. Those who know Colbert believe it is highly unlikely he would trade multiple first-round picks for a QB like Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers.

Colbert’s contract is set to expire after the draft, and he is expected to retire. He will remain with the team through then and help with the transition from Ben Roethlisberger to a new quarterback.

The Steelers have always preferred to draft and develop players rather than making big free-agent signings or trades. They could add a quarterback late in the first round and head into the 2022 season with Mason Rudolph as their starter. Rudolph has one year remaining on his deal in Pittsburgh after he signed an extension.

Pittsburgh also signed Dwayne Haskins prior to last season. The former No. 15 overall pick will be a restricted free agent this offseason.

The Steelers reached the playoffs this year after a wild finish to the regular season. They have never had a losing season under Mike Tomlin, but finding a replacement for Roethlisberger will be the coach’s toughest task to date.

Photo: Dec 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports