Steelers bracing for major front office change in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin a new era in 2022 without Ben Roethlisberger, but that isn’t the only major change that will be taking place within their organization. They will also need to find a new general manager.

Longtime Steelers GM Kevin Colbert is expected to retire following the 2022 NFL Draft, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. Colbert’s contract is set to expire after the draft, and he plans to remain with the team through that time.

Colbert reportedly has not given a definitive answer about his future, but he has acknowledged that the 2021 season is likely to be his last.

Colbert has been the GM in Pittsburgh since 2000. The team has won two Super Bowls and been to three since he took over. The Steelers have a record of 225-124-3 under Colbert.

Roethlisberger, who was drafted by Colbert and the Steelers with the 11th overall pick in 2004, has said he is likely to retire after Week 18. Colbert will stay on to help the Steelers transition to a new quarterback. They will likely try to address the position in the draft.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports