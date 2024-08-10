 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, August 9, 2024

Steelers player makes history during preseason game

August 9, 2024
by R.P. Salao
Read

Steelers against the Texans

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman James Daniels on Friday became the first player to take advantage of a recent NFL rule change.

In 2022, the NFL mandated certain position groups to start wearing Guardian Caps during training camp. The protective headgear was worn as an outer shell to provide extra padding on top of the traditional helmet.

Beginning this season, the NFL has permitted players to wear Guardian Caps during actual games. On Friday, Daniels became the first known player to do so.

The 26-year-old guard came out for the Steelers’ 2024 preseason debut against the Houston Texans wearing the puffy-looking Guardian Cap. Fans watching at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. may not have noticed it from afar given that the cap also included a colored stripe and logo like regular helmets.

It’s no surprise that the NFL has given the green light for players to wear Guardian Caps this season. After two years of data, the caps have reportedly had a significant impact in reducing concussion rates during practice.

Daniels appears to be the first one to give it a shot and likely won’t be the last.

Article Tags

Guardian CapJames DanielsPittsburgh Steelers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus