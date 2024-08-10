Steelers player makes history during preseason game

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman James Daniels on Friday became the first player to take advantage of a recent NFL rule change.

In 2022, the NFL mandated certain position groups to start wearing Guardian Caps during training camp. The protective headgear was worn as an outer shell to provide extra padding on top of the traditional helmet.

Beginning this season, the NFL has permitted players to wear Guardian Caps during actual games. On Friday, Daniels became the first known player to do so.

The 26-year-old guard came out for the Steelers’ 2024 preseason debut against the Houston Texans wearing the puffy-looking Guardian Cap. Fans watching at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. may not have noticed it from afar given that the cap also included a colored stripe and logo like regular helmets.

#Steelers RG James Daniels is wearing a guardian cap for today’s game. It has a helmet stripe and a logo. pic.twitter.com/AXqAPVgiVU — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) August 9, 2024

Steelers right guard James Daniels is wearing a Guardian Cap in-game tonight vs. Texans. I believe he's the first NFL player to wear one in a preseason game. pic.twitter.com/aT5KmpNh2v — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 9, 2024

It’s no surprise that the NFL has given the green light for players to wear Guardian Caps this season. After two years of data, the caps have reportedly had a significant impact in reducing concussion rates during practice.

Daniels appears to be the first one to give it a shot and likely won’t be the last.