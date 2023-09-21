Matt Canada has concerning quote about Steelers’ offense

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada seems to be on the hot seat, and he probably did not help his cause Thursday with an answer to one question.

Canada was asked Thursday what he can do to bolster the team’s struggling offense, and he genuinely did not seem to have an answer. He responded by telling reporters to let him know if they have the answer.

Canada when asked how does the offense get its mojo back: "I don’t know. If you have the answer, you can let me know or tell somebody else. When you’re playing good on offense or anything in life that is good, you stack it." — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) September 21, 2023

“I don’t know. If you have the answer, you can let me know or tell somebody else,” Canada said. “When you’re playing good on offense or anything in life that is good, you stack it.”

Canada is under a lot of pressure after an underwhelming start to the season. The Steelers were inept offensively in Week 1 against San Francisco and were not particularly inspiring in Week 2 either, even though they won the game. Things were bad enough that Steelers fans were chanting for Canada’s firing during that game, a move coach Mike Tomlin did not exactly criticize.

Canada has been Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator since 2021. It’s not clear if he has ever had the full support of Tomlin or his players.