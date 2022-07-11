Reporter shares big news about Steelers’ stadium

One of the most iconic stadiums in the NFL is set to undergo a major change, and fans will likely have a difficult time accepting it.

The home of the Pittsburgh Steelers has been known as Heinz Field since it opened in 2001. After two decades, the ketchup king no longer holds the naming rights to the stadium. The deal between the Steelers and Heinz expired in February and is not being renewed.

Breaking: Heinz Field is no more. The ketchup giant will not extend its naming rights deal for 2022. Sources say a new name for the stadium could be announced this week. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) July 11, 2022

A new name for the Steelers’ stadium could be announced as soon as this week. The team will have to make some significant changes to the venue, as there are currently two giant Heinz ketchup bottles on each side of the stadium video board. There is also a lot of other Heinz-themed branding throughout the stadium.

There will likely be no shortage of corporations bidding for the naming rights to the stadium that one of the most historic franchises in sports calls home. Still, it is going to take Steelers fans a long time to stop referring to the venue as Heinz Field.