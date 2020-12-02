Steelers’ Stephon Tuitt had some trash talk for Ravens before game

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt is one of several players who could not play in Wednesday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens due to COVID-19 protocols, but he still found a way to get in on the fun.

Tuitt had some smack talk for his division rival on Twitter prior to kickoff. He wished his teammates luck and said the they should be in for an easy win.

“Good luck to the boys today. Pad the stats — should be an easy one,” Tuitt wrote. “Eyeing my return for next week against Washington where I should catch up. I say it because I believe it.”

It would not be a surprise if that motivated the Ravens, who actually jumped out to a 7-6 lead in the first quarter.

The Ravens were missing Lamar Jackson, Mark Edwards, Mark Ingram, JK Dobbins and several other starters for the game. Many players were upset with the NFL for the way the scheduling was handled, but Tuitt provided a different take on the situation.