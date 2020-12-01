Steelers’ Stephon Tuitt shares interesting take on NFL schedule changes

The NFL has had to make a number of schedule changes this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of those adjustments have been a source of frustration for players. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt, however, seems to be taking them in stride.

With the Steelers now scheduled to face the Baltimore Ravens at 3:40 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Tuitt offered a somewhat surprising take on the situation on Twitter. He said players all knew the risks they were taking when they agreed to suit up in 2020.

“We all knew the risks we were putting ourselves and our loved ones in when we decided to capitalize on our once in a lifetime opportunity to play this sport. What is happening now is a direct result of our choices and actions,” Tuitt wrote. “I am curious on how the NFL is going to handle these upcoming weeks and navigate all of the virus media attention.”

You have to wonder if that is Tuitt’s way of telling some of his teammates to suck it up. Fellow Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward mocked the NFL over Wednesday’s start time in one of his tweets, and others have indicated the league needs to do a better job of communicating.

The NFL has, to this point, done an excellent job of proceeding with its season and navigating uncharted territory. Any players who weren’t willing to accept last-minute adjustments should have opted out like many of their peers. Tuitt seems to understand that.