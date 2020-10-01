Steelers-Titans postponed to later in season following more positive tests

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans will not be playing a game in Week 4 due to positive coronavirus tests.

Eight members of the Titans organization — three players and five personnel members — tested positive for COVID-19 following the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. One more Titans player tested positive on Tuesday, and Wednesday’s testing returned another positive player test and positive personnel member test. That brings the total to 11.

The NFL had originally said the Titans’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers would be played wither Monday or Tuesday of next week, but that has now been postponed to later in the season.

Fortunately, there have been no positive coronavirus tests announced from the Vikings organization. The spread appears to be contained to the Titans, but the NFL is obviously erring on the side of caution.

COVID-19 cases were expected to pop up at some point during the season, which is why the NFL has protocols in place to deal with them. Teams have prepared for the possibility of having to reschedule games.