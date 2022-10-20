Steelers WR addresses locker room incident with Mitch Trubisky

We have official confirmation that Mitch Trubisky and Diontae Johnson were involved in a locker-room confrontation in Week 4.

Trubisky was benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers at halftime of the team’s 24-20 Week 4 loss to the New York Jets. At the time, the belief was the Steelers were making a change for performance reasons. We later learned that Trubisky was involved in an incident with Johnson that prompted Mike Tomlin to make a change.

On Wednesday, Johnson spoke with reporters about the matter.

“We both passionate about the game,” Johnson said. “Stuff happens during football. We fine. We talked about it. We made up over the whole situation; no hard feelings over the situation. That’s still my guy. … no bad blood between us at all. It’s just us being football players at times. We’re not going to let that stop us from achieving a goal that everybody is trying to achieve around here.”

Johnson also said that Kenny Pickett took practice reps on Wednesday, indicating the rookie should be set to start in Week 7 on Sunday night in Miami.

The Steelers are 2-4 this season and have used both Trubisky and Pickett at QB. Johnson has been the team’s leading receiver with 33 catches and 295 yards.