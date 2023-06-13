Stefon Diggs’ agent addresses minicamp drama

Stefon Diggs was not with his teammates when the Buffalo Bills opened minicamp on Tuesday, but apparently he is planning to join them at some point.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Tuesday that Diggs was the only player to not report to the team’s three-day mandatory camp. McDermott said he was “very concerned” about Diggs’ absence but did not go into further detail.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an update a short while later from Diggs’ agent, Adisa Bakari. Bakari said Diggs is in Buffalo, has met with McDermott and Bills GM Brandon Beane, and “will be there for the entirety of minicamp.”

Something is not adding up. At the very least, Diggs and the Bills do not appear to be on the same page.

If Diggs was in Buffalo over the weekend and met with McDermott and Beane, it makes no sense for McDermott to tell the media he is “very concerned” about the situation. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, it appears Diggs is in Buffalo but left the Bills prior to the start of Tuesday’s practice.

It seems, Diggs was there yesterday and there this morning. He left prior to the start of practice.

Bakari could be in damage control mode if that is the case.

Diggs ended last season on a sour note and then skipped all of Buffalo’s voluntary workouts. The situation has quickly turned into a bit of a mess.