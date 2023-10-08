Stefon Diggs was livid on sideline at end of Bills’ loss

The Buffalo Bills struggled a bit in London on Sunday and lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, much to the displeasure of wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs was seen having a furious reaction on the sideline near the end of Buffalo’s 25-20 loss. The wide receiver slammed down one of the sideline tablets and stormed around in frustration.

This probably isn’t a sign of any real trouble. Diggs hates to lose and has had this kind of reaction before. The Bills wide receiver caught eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in the defeat.

The Bills have been excellent for the past several weeks and blew out the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. They should be fine in the long run, despite Diggs’ frustration.