Stefon Diggs has cryptic comments about his future with Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs seems to be inviting speculation about his future based on new comments he made at the Pro Bowl.

Diggs was cryptic when asked if he was optimistic about his future with the Bills, leaving room for interpretation as to whether he remains committed to the organization.

“I feel like I take it day by day,” Diggs said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “Obviously, there’s a lot of changes going on, a lot of things going on. I can’t really put the carriage before the horse, you know what I’m saying? But I got a great offseason in front of me to put a lot of work in and kind of build around what we got and what we’re doing.

“I can’t tell you what the future holds, but I’m still being me.”

When directly asked if he was prepared to move forward with the Bills, Diggs was even more cryptic.

“I’m ready to go no matter which way it goes,” he said.

Whether he intends to or not, Diggs is just inviting speculation about his future with comments like this. The wide receiver sparked lots of speculation last offseason along the same lines, but at least earlier in the campaign, he was adamant that his future was in Buffalo. Now the situation seems unclear again.

Diggs is coming off his worst season as a member of the Bills, though he still put up 1,183 receiving yards and caught eight touchdowns. He signed a 4-year, $104 million contract extension prior to the 2022 season, but the team may have to consider renegotiating that deal if cap space becomes an issue.