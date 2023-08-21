Stefon Diggs fires back at report about future with Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has had a strange offseason plagued by rumors of dissatisfaction with the team. Those appeared to be behind him until Monday, when they resurfaced once again.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith claimed on “First Take” Monday that sources told him Diggs wants out of Buffalo after losing “a level of belief” in the Bills’ ability to win a championship.

“Brother wants out. He don’t want to be in Buffalo no more. I’m telling you right now. I have my sources,” Smith claimed. “Stefon Diggs got to be there, but he would prefer to be gone because he’s lost a level of belief in the Buffalo Bills. … He feels there’s a window of opportunity that they may have missed out on.”

Diggs responded to Smith’s claim on social media and seemed frustrated at having to address his future again.

“100% not true. I don’t know who the source is but I thought I nip this s**t in the bud already,” Diggs wrote.

Diggs’ drama started in minicamp, when his absence raised a number of questions. The star wide receiver later said that the affair was a non-issue.

The 29-year-old is entering his fourth season with the Bills, having racked up a remarkable 4,189 receiving yards in his first three campaigns.