Stefon Diggs has interesting comment on being voted captain

After a strange offseason, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs retained his spot as a team captain for the 2023 season for the third consecutive year. That gesture was apparently not lost on him, either.

Diggs said this captain vote was more meaningful to him than the previous two, calling it “reassurance” that he still had the respect of his peers.

“For me, it means more now than it did when I was, my first time ever being named a captain,” Diggs said Thursday, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “Just the consistency of it, the respect from your peers. I know the biggest thing for me is always earning the respect from my teammates, earning the respect from my coaches, and when you get named a captain, that’s like reassurance, like, you might be halfway decent at what you do, you know what I’m saying? Not just professionally, but as far as like how you represent yourself and who you are as a man.”

Diggs may have some reasons to value that reassurance. He instigated some drama by missing a day of minicamp, and even now is still the subject of trade rumors. Obviously, the rest of the Bills are not buying those stories.

Diggs posted his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season last year and remains poised to be the No. 1 option in the Buffalo offense.